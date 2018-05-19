High water levels forces Caldwell County family to escape to roof after heavy rain

The storms that swept through Friday caused major damage in Caldwell County.

High water levels forced the county to shut down roads and a dozens of people evacuated to stay safe.

Some say they haven't experienced flooding this bad since 2004.

"It came all of a sudden," said Keith Barringer who is rolling with the punches after heavy rains hit his neighborhood in Collettsville.

"Hey, it's gonna happen. It gives me something to do."

Barringer says he doesn't mind house chores and that's a good thing.

He's got a lot more on his to-do list now due to the storm damage. His car port is now crushed along with Nissan truck.

The cleanup doesn't end there. Water was able to seep into his home during the rain, so now mud and debris is caked along the floors of his house.

Water levels were so high, one family had to climb to the top of their roof until it was safe to come down. Conditions got so bad, some roads throughout Caldwell County were washed away.

"My mom was calling me every 30 minutes telling me to get out. Hey the fire department was up here and they couldn't get out. They had to leave their truck."

Even though Barringer may be facing thousands of dollars worth of storm damage, there are worse things that could have happened.

"I'm not underground, I'm still on top."

DOT crews are expected to be out there on Monday to work on the roads that were washed away.

