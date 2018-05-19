Kevin Harvick picks up $1 million check with All-Star win

By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer
CONCORD, NC (AP) - Nothing can stop Kevin Harvick these days, and the hottest driver in NASCAR picked up a $1 million payday with yet another victory.
Harvick won the All-Star race on Saturday night exactly 11 years to the day of his only other win in Charlotte Motor Speedway's exhibition event. This time it is part of a raging hot streak that sent him into the All-Star race with five points race victories, including the last two.
It's technically three in a row now, although the All-Star race is for cash only.
Because it doesn't count, NASCAR could play with the rules and it experimented with a package that included a horsepower-sapping restrictor plate and was designed to improve a race that has become beyond boring over the last 10 years. The package Saturday night did make for better racing, but the same result: Harvick celebrating again.
More AP auto racing: https://racing.ap.org
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.