Crews respond to house fire in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) -

Crews responded to a house fire in Huntersville Saturday night.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the incident took place in the 12500 block of Angel Oak Drive.

Officials say the fire was showing from the attic when they arrived on scene.

The fire was controlled in 20 minutes as citizens were advised to use caution in the area and yield to responding units.

No one was home at the time of the fire and the owners were notified.

There's no word on how this fire started.

No further information was released.

