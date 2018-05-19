Crews respond to house fire in Huntersville

Crews responded to a house fire in Huntersville Saturday night.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the incident took place in the 12500 block of Angel Oak Drive.

Officials say the fire was showing from the attic when they arrived on scene.

The fire was controlled in 20 minutes as citizens were advised to use caution in the area and yield to responding units.

*Angel Oak Dr WORKING FIRE Update 2* Initially dispatched as a fire alarm, first arriving company on scene found heavy fire showing from the attic & through the roof. Fire controlled in 20 mins. #OneTownOneTeam pic.twitter.com/HTz1dTSxIY — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) May 20, 2018

No one was home at the time of the fire and the owners were notified.

There's no word on how this fire started.

No further information was released.

