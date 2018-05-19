Flooding, more rain possible over weekend

* Flood Watches Remain

* Shower possibilities continue

* Another unsettled week.

A Flash Flood Watch continues to be in effect for Avery, Burke and Caldwell County until midnight.

Many places have picked up four to six inches of rain since Friday night.

Flood Advisory for the Broad River at Boiling Springs. Bankfull Stage 10ft. It will rise to near 10.5ft by Sun morning. pic.twitter.com/AtZmDAHiC0 — Leigh Brock (@LeighBrock2) May 20, 2018

Rivers, streams and creeks are running higher than usual. Remember, never walk or drive through standing water. Additional showers would only make things worse, obviously.

Areal Flood Advisory for parts of the Catawba River - especially on Lake Rhodhiss & Lookout Shoals Lake. pic.twitter.com/7L7mOhh3sd — Leigh Brock (@LeighBrock2) May 20, 2018

Sunday will bring partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s. There is a 40 percent chance for a shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon.

For the week ahead, not much changes. Highs will range in the mid 80s with a chance for showers and thunderstorms each day.

Have a good evening!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.