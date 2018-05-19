Great racing in Monster Energy Open

The Monster Energy All Star Open at Charlotte Motor Speedway provided some great racing Saturday, featuring a new aerodynamics package with restrictor plates for the first time ever in the event.

The idea was to make for tighter racing with slingshot passing.

NASCAR got just that in the final segment for the Open victory which would go to A.J. Allmendinger.

He transferred to the All Star Race along with first segment winner Alex Bowman, second segment winner Daniel Suarez and fan vote winner Chase Elliott who won it for the third straight year.

They all have a shot at winning the All Star Race. Results to come later.

