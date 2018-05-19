Gaston County teacher arrested for DWI, driving wrong way

A Gaston County middle school teacher was arrested Thursday night for driving while intoxicated and driving the wrong way on a dual lane.

According to the Gaston County Sheriff's Office website, Laura Coker, 46, was arrested on the DWI and driving wrong way offenses Thursday night around 11:30 p.m. and released around 11:40 p.m.

Coker had an unsecured bond amount of $2,500.

According to the Gaston County Schools website, Coker is an eighth-grade science teacher at Belmont Middle School.

WBTV reached out to officials at Gaston County Schools but has not yet received a response as of Saturday afternoon.

No further information was released about this arrest.

