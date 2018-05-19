Rodon pitching Saturday night in Kannapolis

If you’re looking for something to do in the Concord/Kannapolis area Saturday night and the All-Star event is not your cup of tea on the day of the Royal Wedding, then perhaps you can check out Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon on the mound for the Kannapolis Intimidators hosting Hickory at 7:05 p.m.

The former N.C. State star is getting ready to start a patient set of rehab assignments coming back from shoulder surgery almost eight months ago.

The Holly Springs, NC native had a 2.93 ERA with 48 strikeouts in 40 innings with the White Sox before the nagging injury finally needed to be taken care of.

The White Sox drafted him back in 2014 to be their ace of the future which they still hope he will become after a full recovery.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.