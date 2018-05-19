Investigation underway after inmate death at York County Detention Center

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an in-custody death of an inmate at the York County Detention Center Friday night.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, detention officers found an inmate in his cell unresponsive Friday night.

Emergency crews responded to the scene immediately and detention officers performed CPR and first aid; but were unable to revive the inmate.

The inmate’s name was not released.

The inmate was originally charged by the Rock Hill Police Department on March 17 for shoplifting then was charged for possession of marijuana and contraband in jail on April 6.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information was released.

