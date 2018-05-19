Union County Public School teacher charged in connection to inappropriate contact with former student

Deputies arrested a former Parkwood Middle School teacher accused of having inappropriate contact with a former student.

Union County deputies say Daniel Wade Stanford was arrested after a former student came forward to report the alleged contact with him before sparking an investigation. Detectives believe that many of the encounters occurred on the school premises between 2014 and 2015.

Stanford was charged with four counts of indecent liberties, four counts of indecent liberties with a student. four counts of statutory sex offense and four counts of crimes against nature.

Stanford resigned from his position with the Union County Public Schools this week, according to a report.

The investigation remains open and detectives as anyone with information to contact the sheriff's office.

