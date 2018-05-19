Johnny Sauter Wins Truck Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Johnny Sauter was able to hold off Monster Energy Cup driver Kyle Busch to win Friday night’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Sauter was overcome with emotion yelling to his crew over the radio saying how this was the best win in his career after he took the checkered flag.

It was Sauter’s first ever win at CMS and he said in his post race interview how hard it was to win at this track.

It was his 20th career victory and third this year.

