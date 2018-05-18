Man wanted for multiple charges, cutting off monitoring device in Charlotte

A man is wanted for multiple charges including cutting off his electronic monitoring device in Charlotte Friday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 20-year-old Joseph Nathaniel Johnson is wanted for domestic violence-related simple assault, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Johnson was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release.

On May 18, Johnson cut off his electronic monitor and was last known to be in the area of the 400 block of Abner Road in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Joseph Johnson, should immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.

