Kopech, Knights Shut Out the Clippers 1-0 Friday

For the second time in less than two weeks, the Charlotte Knights shut out the Columbus Clippers from Columbus, OH.



RHP Michael Kopech (1-2, 4.02) struck-out nine batters over seven scoreless innings, center fielder Charlie Tilson singled home shortstop José Rond?n in the first inning, and the Charlotte Knights beat the Columbus Clippers by a score of 1-0 from Huntington Park in Columbus, OH in game one of their three-game series on Friday.



On May 5 -- just 13 days ago -- the Knights shut out the Clippers in Columbus by the same score, 1-0. On that day, the Knights got seven shutout innings from LHP T.J. House. On Friday, it was Kopech who spun seven shutout innings. In both games, Charlotte’s bullpen was solid over the final two innings.



Making his eighth start of the season on Friday, Kopech, 22, dazzled on the night. The hard-throwing right-hander allowed just two hits and two walks over his seven masterful innings to earn his first win of the season. He took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and allowed his first hit of the game in that inning on a double by Adam Rosales.



Kopech, who is ranked as the number two prospect in the Chicago White Sox system, recorded nine strikeouts on Friday to add to his impressive season and career total. For the season, he now has 53 strikeouts in just 40.1 innings pitched. For his Minor League Baseball career, he now has 397 strikeouts over 309.2 innings pitched (2014 to present).



Tilson got the Knights on the scoreboard in the first inning and it was all the team needed to snap their three-game losing skid. Rond?n led the game off with a single off Columbus LHP Adam Wilk (1-4, 3.56). Rond?n quickly stole second base, his third of the season. Tilson then followed with the RBI single, which proved to be the difference in the game. Tilson finished the game 1-for-3 with an RBI and two terrific catches in the outfield.



Charlotte’s bullpen was sharp once again. RHP Rob Scahill tossed a scoreless eighth inning, while RHP Juan Minaya threw a scoreless ninth inning to earn his first save of the season with the Knights. Scahill has not allowed an earned run over his last 11 games (11.0 IP).



The Knights will continue their three-game series against the Columbus Clippers on Saturday night from Huntington Park in Columbus, OH. Pre-game radio coverage of Saturday’s 7:15 p.m. game will begin at 7:00 p.m. on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and CharlotteKnights.com. The “Voice of the Charlotte Knights” Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.



Knights Knotes: Friday’s win was Charlotte’s third shutout victory of the season… Second baseman Eddy Alvarez reached base in his 15th straight road game… Left fielder Jake Elmore extended his hit-streak to nine consecutive games… The Knights had five hits while the Clippers were held to just two… Before the game, RHP Ricardo Pinto was activated off Charlotte’s DL and LHP Colton Turner was placed on the DL (retroactive to May 16). Additionally, LHP Robbie Ross Jr. was activated off the DL and assigned to Kannapolis (Low-A)… The Knights will return home to BB&T Ballpark on Monday, May 21 to open an eight-game homestand from BB&T Ballpark.



Press released by Charlotte Knights