Weddington sprints to their second straight title with 20-6 victory over East Chapel Hill

The Weddington Warriors claimed the program’s second straight NCHSAA 1A/2A/3A Men’s Lacrosse State Championships with a dominating 20-6 victory over East Chapel Hill at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Anthony Todaro had eight goals in the game, adding three assists to power the Warriors to victory as he was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

The game started off slowly with each team getting a lengthy opening possession but failing to score. The Warriors had 12 shot attempts in the first quarter, a few hitting the post and staying out. Ryan Goldstein finally got the ice broken in the game, netting an unassisted goal with 6:33 to play in the first quarter, and Weddington never looked back. Todaro ripped his first two goals in the first quarter, scoring on a feed from Will Shipley with 3:16 to go before closing the frame with a helping hand from Goldstein with just 10 seconds remaining to put the Warriors up 3-0 heading to the second.

Todaro assisted on the opening goal of the second quarter as well, finding Whitner Litton who threaded a shot past the keeper just 11 seconds into the quarter to go up 4-0. Will Shipley hit his brother James Shipley at the 10:55 mark of the second as James slotted one past the keeper to extend the lead to 5-0.

Taylor Greeno broke the streak for East Chapel Hill, netting the Wildcats first goal with 10:01 to play in the second quarter on a feed from Ryan Levy. Greeno added an assist later in the game. Levy netted a goal to open the second half scoring at the 10:57 mark of the third, briefly trimming the Weddington lead to 12-3. Weddington ripped off the next four goals to push the game to a running clock with 7:34 to go in the third quarter.

East Chapel Hill finished the season 19-2. The Wildcats made their second appearance in an NCHSAA State Championship game, returning to the Championship match for the first time since an appearance in the Open Classification final of 2011.

Press release provided by the NCHSAA