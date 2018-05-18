Red Cross opens shelter for families affected by flooding in Caldwell County

Red Cross disaster trained volunteers have opened a shelter in Caldwell County due to flooding in the area.

According to the Red Cross, rain has overwhelmed much of western North Carolina the past few days, and has resulted in some community evacuations.

Working with emergency management partners, the American Red Cross has opened a shelter in Caldwell County for families impacted by Friay’s storms.

Roads closed in the county earlier Friday due to the flooding.

RELATED: Roads closed in Caldwell County due to flooding

Disaster trained responders are staffed to provide relief and comfort to families impacted, as well as providing food to first responders.

“A shelter has been opened in Caldwell County to provide safe refuge for anyone who has been impacted by storms,” said Scott Loudermelt, executive director, Red Cross Blue Ridge Piedmont Chapter.

“Our volunteers stand ready to respond should additional shelters or assistance be needed. Flooding can be extremely dangerous, damaging and can be deadly. We urge our neighbors to follow guidance from local emergency management officials.”

The shelter was opened at Collettsville School at 4690 Collettsville School Road in Collettsville, NC.

A second shelter is on standby in Watauga County.

The Red Cross encourages anyone coming to a shelter to bring the following items for each member of their family:

Prescriptions and emergency medications

Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements

Identification to show residence is in affected area and important personal documents

Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items

Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and toys

Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled

Chargers for any electronic devices you bring with you

Books, games and other ways to entertain your family and yourself

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.