Kenseth kicks NASCAR comeback into high gear

Mother nature finally cooperated out at Charlotte Motor Speedway Friday and All Star qualifying was able to take the spotlight.

Three laps and a pit stop that had no speed limits entering the pits was wild and crazy.

When it was all said and done, Matt Kenseth had grabbed the pole to celebrate his recent comeback.

A few ?? from tonight's #AllStarRace qualifying at @CLTMotorSpdwy.



Matt Kenseth won the pole with an average speed of 126.915 miles per hour.



Matt Kenseth won the pole with an average speed of 126.915 miles per hour. Kenseth's teammate Ricky Stenhouse Jr. qualified 2nd.

This is Kenseth’s second start back for Roush Fenway Racing since being without a ride after last season.

His teammate Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start on the front row beside him Saturday for the All Star Race.

Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick and defending series champ Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the top five.

