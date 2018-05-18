Arrests made after year-long investigation into meth operation in Yadkin County

Deputies said arrests were made Tuesday after a year-long investigation into the distribution of meth in Yadkin County.

According to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Tammy Lynette Cass, 46, from Yadkinville, and Jerry Lee Sharpe, 53, from Yadkinville following the investigation into the manufacturing, sale, and distribution of meth.

The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, Davie County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant on Sanford Drive in Yadkinville on April 6, 2018.

Following the search warrant and a thorough investigation several people were arrested by the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office and the Davie County Sheriff’s Office.

Tammy Lynette Cass was arrested on the following charges:

trafficking meth by possession and manufacturing (2 counts)

conspiracy to traffic meth (1 count)

manufacture meth (1 count)

possession of precursor chemicals for manufacturing meth (6 counts)

felony conspiracy to manufacture meth (16 counts)

conspiracy to sell/deliver meth (1 count)

possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana (1 count)

conspiracy to cell/deliver marijuana (1 count)

maintaining a drug dwelling (1 count)

possession of drug paraphernalia (1 count)

Tammy received a $315,000.00 secured bond and a court date of June 13, 2018.

Jerry Lee Sharpe was arrested on the following charges:

trafficking meth by possession and manufacturing (2 counts)

conspiracy to traffic meth (1 count)

manufacture meth (1 count)

possession of precursor chemicals for manufacturing meth (6 counts)

felony conspiracy to manufacture meth (16 counts)

possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver meth (1 count)

possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana (1 count)

possession of meth (1 count)

maintaining a drug dwelling (2 counts)

possession of drug paraphernalia (1 count)

Jerry received a $505,000.00 secured bond and a court date of June 13th, 2018.

Johnny Eugene Cass, 31, from Mocksville was arrested on six counts of felony conspiracy to manufacture meth and six counts possession of precursor chemicals for manufacturing meth.

Johnny received a $27,500.00 secured bond and a court date of June 13th, 2018.

Cindy Leigh Cass, 33, from Mocksville was arrested on six counts of felony conspiracy to manufacture meth and six counts possession of precursor chemicals for manufacturing meth.

Cindy Cass received a $52,000.00 secured bond and a court date of June 13th, 2018.

Megan Lynn Collins, 19, from Mocksville was arrested on six counts of felony conspiracy to manufacture meth and six counts possession of precursor chemicals for manufacturing meth.

Megan Collins received a $75,000 secured bond and a court date of June 13th, 2018.

Mandy Sue Hawotte, 39, was arrested on five counts of felony conspiracy to manufacture meth and five counts possession of precursor chemicals for manufacturing meth.

Mandy received a $35,000.00 secured bond and a $35.000.00 unsecured bond. Mandy has a court date of June 28th, 2018.

Mandy has one outstanding warrant for arrest out of Yadkin County for felony conspiracy to manufacture meth and possession of precursor chemicals for manufacturing meth.

Tammy Gunter Cass, 51, from Mocksville was arrested on five counts of felony conspiracy to manufacture meth and five counts possession of precursor chemicals for manufacturing meth.

Tammy Cass received a $50,000.00 secured bond and a court date of June 28th, 2018.

Tammy has one outstanding warrant for arrest out of Yadkin County for felony conspiracy to manufacture meth and possession of precursor chemicals for manufacturing meth.

Brenda Brannon Sink, 52, from Lexington was arrested on five counts of felony conspiracy to manufacture meth and five counts possession of precursor chemicals for manufacturing meth.

Brenda received a $50,000.00 secured bond and a court date of June 28th, 2018.

Brenda has one outstanding warrant for arrest out of Yadkin County for felony conspiracy to manufacture meth and possession of precursor chemicals for manufacturing meth.

The following subjects have outstanding warrants for arrest that have not been served:

Tiffany Dianne Smith, 28, from Statesville has one outstanding warrant for arrest out of Yadkin County for felony conspiracy to manufacture meth and possession of precursor chemicals for manufacturing meth.

Randy Lee Sharpe, 35, from Mocksville has six outstanding warrants for arrest out of Yadkin County and Davie County for felony conspiracy to manufacture meth and possession of precursor chemicals for manufacturing meth.

Kamen Tyler Hawotte, 20, from Mocksville has six outstanding warrants for arrest out of Yadkin County and Davie County for felony conspiracy to manufacture meth and possession of precursor chemicals for manufacturing meth.

Kristen Dianne Cass, 19, from Mocksville has six outstanding warrants for arrest out of Yadkin County and Davie County for felony conspiracy to manufacture meth and possession of precursor chemicals for manufacturing meth.

