CMS parent says school allowed stranger to meet with her son

Charlotte Mecklenburg School (CMS) District parent Dee Dee Spivey is concerned her son's school allowed a stranger to come face to face with him.

He attends Westerly Hills Academy.

The stranger was the son's biological mother and the courts decided she is to not have contact with the boy.

Spivey said she raised the 11-year-old student since he was two months old. She says she has reached out to CMS but has received no response.

"I haven't heard from the school at all," Spivey said. "I haven't heard from the principal or the assistant principal - no apology, no nothing."

Spivey said on April 27, the biological mother called the school and asked what time was lunch.

She and another woman came during lunch and asked to see Joshua Reddick. The school allowed the two ladies to see the student and the conversation was intense.

"For the first time she meets him," Spivey said. "I'm your mother, you were kidnapped, you was stolen from me and I am about to get you back."

Joshua said he thought they were tutors and had no idea that was his biological mother.

"I thought they were going to take me out the school," Joshua Reddick said. "They had a chance."

The 11-year-old said he was even videotaped during the encounter.

"They said don't tell anybody," Reddick said. "Or am I going to tell anybody? And I said I don't know. I was scared and confused."

CMS is responding to this incident.

"At CMS, principals work diligently to receive the latest information and documentation from the judicial system of jurisdiction on any child custody case,” CMS Communications Executive Director Renee McCoy said. “The school district works to ensure any court order involving child custody cases are handled appropriately to ensure the safety and well-being of all children."

Spivey said the court documentation indicating no contact from the biological mother should have been in her son's file, but administrators say those papers were not in the file. They were missing.

Spivey is also puzzled and troubled why the school would allow the visit to happen even without the paperwork.

"I have been at the school for six years," Spivey said. "I was the PTA President for five years. They've never seen that woman before in their life, that was stranger danger."

CMS said there are rules and procedures that must be followed before anybody can visit a student.

We asked the district did the school follow the process. This was the school district's response.

"The district has no information to indicate that any principal did not follow set policies and procedures regarding any child custody case." McCoy said.

It's been almost two weeks since Spivey publicly requested answers from CMS and she is still waiting.

She feels the district is ignoring her and says just because she is not the biological mother, she still deserves a response.

