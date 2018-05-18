Father and son charged for trio of McDonald's armed robberies in Union County

A man and his son face charges for three armed robberies that took place in Union County between Sept. 2017 and Feb. 2018.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, arrest warrants were issued against 45-year-old Robert Fisher of Newnan, Georgia, and his son 24-year-old Tyler Fisher of Ruby, SC.

Robert Fisher is currently in a Georgia jail on an unrelated charge and will be served with a fugitive warrant next week.

Tyler Fisher surrendered himself at the Union County Sheriff’s Office Friday afternoon and is still in the booking process.

Both men were charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and ten counts of second degree kidnapping.

The robbery spree began on Sept. 10, 2017, when a masked, armed gunman entered the McDonald’s in Wingate and stole money.

In addition, employees were held at gunpoint and moved to the freezer, leading to kidnapping charges against the men.

Deputies say the men fled the scene in a bright red Dodge Ram pickup truck with a lowered tailgate.

The two men struck again on Feb. 10, 2018 at the McDonald’s in Monroe.

During this incident, investigators believe the men tried to access the safe but were unsuccessful.

Several employees were held at gunpoint and moved in this incident as well leading to additional kidnapping charges.

The men fled this scene in the same bright red Dodge Ram truck.

Two days later, the McDonald’s in Wesley Chapel was robbed in similar fashion by two masked, armed gunmen who fled the scene in the same truck mentioned before.

Investigators determined that Tyler Fisher was an employee of the McDonald’s in Wingate.

During each robbery, the men struck early in the morning, targeted the safe and moved employees to the freezer.

Citizens with information concerning criminal activity are encouraged to call Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crimestoppers at 704-283-5600.

