300 scooters will hit the streets of Charlotte Monday

On Monday, three companies will launch a total of up to 300 motorized scooters in Charlotte as part of a transportation pilot program in the city.

Similar to the dockless bikes you see around the city, the scooters will be allowed on sidewalks, streets and bike lanes.

The launch on Monday, comes just over a week after the city sent a cease and desist letter to the Lime company to remove their scooters from the streets.

The city says Lime did not go through the proper channels to get permitting the first time around.

On Monday, Lime, Bird and Spin will all be given permits to operate.

“I think staff went into working overtime on this one,” said Charlotte City Councilman Larken Egleston. “We heard from a number of people that had tried the scooters, enjoyed the scooters and wanted that to be an option for them.”

The city says they were never against motorized scooters but did want companies to go through the proper protocol.

The scooters will operate on the same pilot program as the bicycles that runs through October.

“We will look to see if there are considerations or concerns around littering. How are the scooters being kept? Are they blocking the right of way?,” said councilmen Tariq Bokhari. “How is the safety? How are the injuries? Is there anything out of the ordinary.”

“We want to see if this is a program that we are going to allow in our city long-term, that it is sustainable and safe,” said Egleston.

Businesses around the city are excited to see the scooters back.

“I have seen them uptown, I have seen them around NoDa so they for sure get you where you are going,” said Jayke Hill, the operations Manager for King of Pops in SouthEnd.

When Lime launched the scooters last week, they used King of Pops as a drop-off location.

“The scooters being parked out front. It draws people to the store,” said Hill. “It is giving exposure to businesses like ours and all the breweries along the rail trail.”

You must be 18 or older to ride the scooters and although a helmet is not required, it is highly recommended.

“If you are hoping on one of these things for the first time, go to a safe area and feel it out," said Bokhari.

“These things obviously move a lot quicker. Probably a little harder to control because it is not something we all grew up riding,” said Egleston.

For a full list of recommendations and rules from each company, click here.

