CMS responds to tragic shooting at Santa Fe High School

Charlotte-Mecklenburg School (CMS) officials responded Friday after a fatal shooting at a Texas high school left ten people dead and another ten wounded.

The tragic incident happened around 7:30 a.m. at Sante Fe High School, about 30 miles south of Houston. According to the Associated Press and multiple news outlets, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis opened fire shortly after classes began.

Related: 10 dead, 10 wounded in TX high school shooting; explosives found in and near school

Authorities said he used two weapons in the attack, a 38 revolver and a shotgun. Both of them belonged to the teen's father. There were also pipe bombs and pressure cooker explosive devices found at the high school and in adjacent areas of the community, officials said.

Just before 4 p.m., CMS sent a statement offering condolences to those affected by the shooting as well as a list of measures the district is taking to help protect students and faculty in schools.

Below is the complete release sent by CMS:

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) sends deepest condolences and sympathies to the families, friends and loved ones of today’s Santa Fe, Texas, school shooting victims. Lives have again been senselessly harmed and taken away on the campus of one of our nation’s schools. CMS once more calls on leaders at every level and in every community to support the emotional and mental health needs of students and to take action to prevent gun violence. CMS is working internally and in partnership with local law enforcement, city, county and state leaders to protect the safety of students and staff in Charlotte-Mecklenburg through a variety of measures, including: Lockdown drills in all schools at least two times each year.

Continuous evaluation of school safety procedures and plans to ensure exterior doors are locked or equipped with approved access card locks, security cameras are working properly, proper functioning of panic alarms and rigorous use of LobbyGuard to ensure campus visitors are signing in properly.

Review and updates of individual school safety and security plans.

School reviews with area police departments to ensure officers are familiar with the schools in their respective areas.

Work with local law enforcement and NC Department of Public Instruction (DPI) to update and enhance active shooter training.

Reinforcement of “see something, say something” awareness for students, staff, parents, and visitors to the school. Anyone that may see something that seems suspicious should say something to any school staff.?

Proposed hiring of five additional CMS-PD officers, one of which will be dedicated to evaluation and implementation of active shooter training for school communities. Another officer will be focused on predator prevention.

Proposed additional funding for student emotional and mental health support to place more psychologists, guidance counselors and social workers in schools.

Proposed enhanced security facilities improvements such as reinforced windows and doors, fencing and campus access controls and additional camera coverage.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.