Woman dead after traffic accident in York County

A woman is dead after a traffic accident in York County Friday afternoon.

According to the York County Coroner's Office, the incident happened in the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road in Rock Hill, SC.

Officials responded to the scene to investigate a traffic fatality and discovered a woman dead on the scene.

The woman was identified as 20-year-old Brooke Frank, a resident of Rock Hill.

Officers of the Rock Hill Police Department said the crash involved one vehicle and that the Frank was driving a silver Kia Rondo traveling North on Mount Gallant Road.

The car left the road on the right side, hit a concrete culvert and the impact caused the car to become airborne.

The car rolled at least twice before it came to a stop on its wheels.

Frank, who was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation by the Rock Hill Police Department and the York County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say toxicology testing will be conducted Friday and no further information was released.

