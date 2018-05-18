Rescues take place, roads close in Caldwell County due to flooding

Rescues took place and three roads were closed in Caldwell County due to flooding in Johns River and Wilson Creek Friday afternoon.

Along the area, rescue crews had to hike in to get to people who retreated to their roof tops in two homes.

According to Caldwell County Emergency Services, the closed roads are Brown Mountain Beach Road at Adako Road, Old Johns River Road at Highway 90 and River View Circle at the bridge near Collettesville School.

#breaking Officials tell me many low water driveway bridges are inundated, and several bridges on the main roads are under water too. Avoid the area if possible. Water is still rising. What might look passable now might not be in an hour. — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) May 18, 2018

Officials said many low water driveway bridges are inundated, and several bridges on the main roads are under water too.

There are no entrapments or injuries reported at this time.

Water was rising in the area even though the rain had stopped falling and flood danger could last well into Saturday.

#breaking Johns River rising again..big problems in Collettesville area and Edgemont..and now the boat access area along Highway 18/64 near Morganton is inundated. Runoff from mtns pushing water levels up in Johns River and Wilson Creek pic.twitter.com/vqcUDMAeHc — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) May 19, 2018

Johns River was rising again late Friday night causing big problems in the Collettesville and Edgemont areas.

The boat access area along Highway 18/64 near Morganton was inundated and runoff from mountains was pushing water levels up in Johns River and Wilson Creek.

No further information was released.

