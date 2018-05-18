NASCAR All-Star Race ready to rock

It’s one of the most exciting All-Star events in all of sports - and it takes place Saturday night at 8 p.m. under the lights at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

This time the sport hopes to make it even more exciting with the first time addition of restrictor plates on the cars in the All-Star race hoping to generate tighter racing and slingshot passing.

Kurt Busch was the last driver to sweep the All-Star Race and the Coca-Cola 600 in 2010. He says he’s anticipated this year’s 80-lap All-Star event more than any other edition of which he’s been part of since his rookie year in 2001.

WBTV will have you covered from Charlotte Motor Speedway throughout 10 Days of Thunder, which starts Friday with All-Star Qualifying and the NC Education Lottery 200 Truck Race.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.