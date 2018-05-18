Rain playing havoc with Charlotte Motor Speedway Friday schedule

Showers moving through the Concord area forced changes to the schedule of activities at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord on Friday.

There were several showers that rained down, usually right after the track had been dried. By early afternoon officials had canceled the qualifying session for the Monster Energy open.

The field for that race will now be set by owners points.

The speedway's Air Titans logged a lot of laps on Friday in the effort to keep water off the track.

Depending on conditions, humidity and the like, it takes about 90 minutes to get the track ready to race again. While that’s going on, fans just take it easy.

“We’re fortunate that we have a lot of hearty campers who are used to this kind of thing so they hang in there with us," said Scott Cooper of Charlotte Motor Speedway.

That’s true for the Cozarts from Rockwell. They’ve been coming here for more than 20 years.

“That’s just the way it is and if you’re going to be a race fan that’s what you deal with," said Lynn Cozart.

Fans, teams, drivers, just patiently wait it out.

“Hopefully it clears out and we can get it in," said Ed Luey, in town from New Jersey.

What do many of those hearty campers do during the rain delay?

“Party," Cozart added. "We’ve met friends that we see just at the Charlotte Speedway.”

