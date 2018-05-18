Hickory Regional Airport among 19 in NC getting funds for improvements, reconstruction

The NC Board of Transportation Friday approved state and federal funds for what officials say are much-needed improvements to 19 airports in North Carolina.

According to the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT), the $10.2 million in funds will be used to make improvements "such as better lighting, longer runways and repairs to hangars and terminal buildings."

Several airports in the WBTV viewing area are among those getting money for improvements, including Gastonia Municipal - for runway alignment and new site alternatives analysis, Hickory Regional - for reconstruction of the north ramp following tornado damage in 2017, and Anson County - for new perimeter fencing around the terminal area.

Here's a list of all the airports the NCBOT approved funding for:

Albert J. Ellis (Richlands): $615,000 in additional funding for airfield lighting rehabilitation

Anson County: $37,000 for new perimeter fencing around the terminal area

Burlington-Alamance Regional: $1,080,000 reimbursement for a runway extension and related land acquisition

Cape Fear Regional Jetport: $400,000 additional reimbursement funds for runway extension land

Duplin County: $1,200,000 adjusted STI funding for runway widening and strengthening, improved lighting, and a new taxiway

Elizabeth City Regional: $291,480 for drainage rehabilitation on the T-hangar taxilane

Gastonia Municipal: $20,000 for runway alignment and new site alternatives analysis

Hickory Regional: $915,000 for reconstruction of the north ramp following tornado damage in 2017

Johnston County: $556,200 for drainage repair and rehabilitation

Laurinburg-Maxton: $275,000 in additional funding for localizer replacement

Lumberton Regional: $623,000 for terminal building site improvements

Martin County: $95,000 for beacon replacement

Michael J. Smith Field (Beaufort): $71,000 in additional funding to update the Airport Layout Plan (ALP)

Moore County: $1,440,000 for rehabilitation of the airfield drainage system

Northeastern Regional (Edenton): $540,550 for paving around a new fuel farm

Raleigh-Durham International: $642,608 for design of a Remain Over Night (RON) apron rehabilitation

Richmond County: $39,000 for obstruction clearing and fence replacement

Rocky Mount-Wilson Regional: $304,920 for underground closure and removal of the old fuel farm, and $194,000 for preliminary engineering on a new taxiway and hangars

Tri-County (Aulander): $875,000 towards construction of the new terminal building

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.