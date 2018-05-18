Hickory Regional Airport among 19 in NC getting funds for improv - | WBTV Charlotte

Hickory Regional Airport among 19 in NC getting funds for improvements, reconstruction

RALEIGH, NC (WBTV) -

The NC Board of Transportation Friday approved state and federal funds for what officials say are much-needed improvements to 19 airports in North Carolina.

According to the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT), the $10.2 million in funds will be used to make improvements "such as better lighting, longer runways and repairs to hangars and terminal buildings."

Several airports in the WBTV viewing area are among those getting money for improvements, including Gastonia Municipal - for runway alignment and new site alternatives analysis, Hickory Regional - for reconstruction of the north ramp following tornado damage in 2017, and Anson County - for new perimeter fencing around the terminal area.

Here's a list of all the airports the NCBOT approved funding for:

  • Albert J. Ellis (Richlands): $615,000 in additional funding for airfield lighting rehabilitation
  • Anson County: $37,000 for new perimeter fencing around the terminal area
  • Burlington-Alamance Regional: $1,080,000 reimbursement for a runway extension and related land acquisition
  • Cape Fear Regional Jetport: $400,000 additional reimbursement funds for runway extension land
  • Duplin County: $1,200,000 adjusted STI funding for runway widening and strengthening, improved lighting, and a new taxiway
  • Elizabeth City Regional: $291,480 for drainage rehabilitation on the T-hangar taxilane
  • Gastonia Municipal: $20,000 for runway alignment and new site alternatives analysis
  • Hickory Regional: $915,000 for reconstruction of the north ramp following tornado damage in 2017
  • Johnston County: $556,200 for drainage repair and rehabilitation
  • Laurinburg-Maxton: $275,000 in additional funding for localizer replacement
  • Lumberton Regional: $623,000 for terminal building site improvements
  • Martin County: $95,000 for beacon replacement
  • Michael J. Smith Field (Beaufort): $71,000 in additional funding to update the Airport Layout Plan (ALP)
  • Moore County: $1,440,000 for rehabilitation of the airfield drainage system
  • Northeastern Regional (Edenton): $540,550 for paving around a new fuel farm
  • Raleigh-Durham International: $642,608 for design of a Remain Over Night (RON) apron rehabilitation
  • Richmond County: $39,000 for obstruction clearing and fence replacement
  • Rocky Mount-Wilson Regional: $304,920 for underground closure and removal of the old fuel farm, and $194,000 for preliminary engineering on a new taxiway and hangars
  • Tri-County (Aulander): $875,000 towards construction of the new terminal building

