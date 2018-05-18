West Charlotte house fire under investigation - | WBTV Charlotte

No one was injured a fire that broke out at a home in west Charlotte Friday morning. 

The fire started around 11 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of West Boulevard. Firefighters reported seeing smoke when they arrived. 

Officials say it took around 27 firefighters around 10 minutes to control the fire. 

The cause remains under investigation. 

