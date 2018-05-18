Man injured in north Charlotte shooting - | WBTV Charlotte

Man injured in north Charlotte shooting

A man was injured in a shooting in north Charlotte Friday. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting happened on Sunstone Drive. Police said a man was shot but he is expected to be OK. 

No one has been arrested. It is unclear whether the victim and the shooter knew each other. 

There's no word on what led to the shooting. 

