Mom charged, accused of bringing child to Lancaster drug deal that ended in deadly shooting

A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a deadly Lancaster County shooting that happened last Thursday. Friday, deputies said one of the shooting victims brought her 4-year-old son along for the drug deal, which went wrong.

The investigation began last Thursday when deputies found a 4-year-old boy and two shooting victims inside a silver 2008 Nissan Altima on Pine Ridge Road near Fork Hill Road.

Deputies say the shooting victim, 30-year-old Vincent Lambert, and 30-year-old Jody Holt had arranged to meet with one of the suspects on Pine Ridge Road to sell them drugs.

The three suspects, 15-year-old Dorian Tyrese Clyburn, 17-year-old Brennan Patterson, and 19-year-old Ka'Darius Kirkland, attempted to rob Lambert and Holt of the drugs and shots were fired, deputies say.

Lambert was killed and Holt was injured.

"Holt chose to drive her 4-year-old son to the location to conduct the drug transaction which placed her child at unreasonable risk of harm affecting the child’s life, physical or mental health, or safety," deputies say. Holt is also accused of attempting to hide the drugs after the shooting.

Clyburn, Kirkland, and Patterson were charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder in the case. Holt was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and unlawful neglect of a child.

Holt went to the hospital for treatment and is expected to recover. The child was uninjured and was placed into the care of relatives.

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.

