Lincoln County man reported missing again

A Lincoln County man has gone missing, again.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says 51-year-old William Ervin Rice, Jr. was last seen around noon Thursday when he walked away from his home and turned off his cellphone.

Rice was reported missing in another instance on May 1.

He is described as being around 5'5" and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Rice's whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-732-9050 or Lincoln County Communications at 704-735-8202.

