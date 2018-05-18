Pair charged in Charlotte cell phone store robbery

Two people were charged in a Charlotte cell phone store robbery that happened Tuesday night.

Police say one of the suspects, 37-year-old Denardis Kilgo, robbed the Cricket store located in the 7300 block of E. Independence Boulevard Tuesday night while the other suspect, 51-year-old Eric Thortsen, operated the getaway car.

Waxhaw police located Thortsen and arrested him Thursday. Matthews Police Department officers located and arrested Kilgo Friday morning.

Thortsen was charged with common law robbery and felony conspiracy. Kilgo was charged with common law robbery.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

