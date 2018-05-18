Blueberry Glaze Doughnut coming to Krispy Kreme shops in the Carolinas

Doughnut worry, be happy!

Attention doughnut lovers! Krispy Kreme is unveiling an all new seasonal doughnut that will be sure to satisfy anyone's taste buds.

The new Blueberry Glaze Doughnut will be a fresh take on the franchise's classic and and iconic Original Glazed Doughnut.

Make sure you grab the new doughnut ASAP because they'll be available for one week only! The doughnut will be sold at participating Krispy Kreme locations between Monday, May 21 and Sunday, May 27.

Boone, Charlotte, Gastonia, Hickory, Lenior, Matthews, Salisbury and Rock Hill are on the list of cities that will carry the Blueberry Glaze Doughnuts.

You can find the full list of all of the participating locations here.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

