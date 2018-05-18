Portion of Ashe County interstate reopens after mudslide - | WBTV Charlotte

Portion of Ashe County interstate reopens after mudslide

A heavily-traveled roadway in Ashe County that has closed for most of Thursday has reopened. 

Ashe County Emergency Management says a mudslide closed US 221 south near Laurel Ridge Road Thursday morning. Officials tweeted about the mudslide around 6 a.m. Thursday morning. 

The incident closed both lanes on the roadway. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said a portion of the road had "fallen."

According to Ashe County Communications, US 221 has reopened but will close between Paul Goodman Road and Watertank Road at 8:30 a.m. Friday morning for road work. 

