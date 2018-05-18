Portion of Ashe County interstate reopens after mudslide

A heavily-traveled roadway in Ashe County that has closed for most of Thursday has reopened.

Ashe County Emergency Management says a mudslide closed US 221 south near Laurel Ridge Road Thursday morning. Officials tweeted about the mudslide around 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

US 221 south in Ashe County is currently closed near the intersection with Laurel Ridge Road due to a mudslide. — Ashe EM (@Ashe_EM) May 17, 2018

The incident closed both lanes on the roadway. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said a portion of the road had "fallen."

According to Ashe County Communications, US 221 has reopened but will close between Paul Goodman Road and Watertank Road at 8:30 a.m. Friday morning for road work.

US Hwy 221 south in Fleetwood expected to open back up sometime late this evening. However it will be closed from 8:30 am until noon tomorrow (May 18) between Paul Goodman Road and Watertank Road for additional work. — Ashe EM (@Ashe_EM) May 17, 2018

