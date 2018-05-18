FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Watch in effect for mountains, foothills

Flash Flood Watch

Tropical Showers/Storms

Unsettled Weekend

Tropical air continues to relentlessly stream into the Carolinas from the south, much more than the typical summertime pattern. The atmosphere is holding so much water right now that any shower that pops up could wring out a lot of rain in a short period of time.

When you combine that with the up sloping air flow and enhancement of showers over the mountains - that area seems to be most at risk for flash-flooding. With that in mind, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued until midnight Saturday for the mountains and northern Foothills - an area that was pounded by intense rain Wednesday.

The steady stream of warm and very humid air from the south will continue to feed the shower chances on Friday. Temperatures will stay warm and muggy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and lows at night in the upper 60s to near 70. Rain coverage Friday afternoon will likely be more widespread than what we saw Thursday, so be prepared.

If you're making weekend plans, just know that the humidity will hang around and the rain chance continues, just not quite as high. We'll drop back to about 50 percent coverage on Saturday and 40 percent on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s both days.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

