BLOG: Why do we declare First Alert Days?

Wow, what a week, and it’s still not over! A rather unusual situation developed this past week as the door opened for truly tropical air to push northward into the Carolinas.

It started with four straight days of 90-degree weather which was quickly followed by waves of high humidity. On the one hand the humidity helped tamp down the heat as it also brought along the clouds, showers and storms which limited the amount of blazing sunshine beating down on us.

On the other hand, it kicked the door open for day after day of disruptive rain and dangerous storms at times. We are now at the point where flooding is a concern in parts of our area, and this pattern may still not break for several days to come. Because of this highly active weather pattern, we issued three consecutive First Alert Days this week.

So what are they and why do we issue them?

The concept of First Alert Days actually began with you, our viewers! When we asked our viewers what was most important to them, they told us they wanted to be alerted (their words) as early as possible to potentially disruptive weather, even if the forecast wound up changing. So we took their feedback very seriously and the First Alert Days were born.

First Alert Days are not publicity stunts.

They are a promise.

Our goal is to direct your attention to the importance of disruptive weather heading your way.

The weather may do little more than disrupt your plans, or as much as threaten your life and property.

You will know what we know and we’ll be transparent about what we think and why.

We have no interest in scaring you.

We are committed to keeping you prepared.

We have five meteorologist who work round the clock when needed to keep you and your family safe.

We invest in state-of-the-art technology because it matters.

None of this is marketing jargon when we say: We’re On Your Side

It’s our mission.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.