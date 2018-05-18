Charlotte official doubles down on tweets

Good morning everyone. It's Christine Sperow. Today is Friday, May 18. I'm sending you this quick email so you know the stories we're covering for you right now on WBTV News This Morning. Turn us on as soon as you wake up and let's start the morning together!

The firestorm around tweets on social media continues this morning. Charlotte City Councilwoman LaWana Mayfield is doubling down on criticizing police and incidents that have happened in black communities. A tweet she sent in March that is just now gaining traction in the community reads: "Being Black in America under number 45 has created homegrown terrorists wearing blue uniforms." WBTV's Caroline Hicks will have a live report on the reaction Mayfield's colleagues, reaction from CMPD and the community. Tune in at 5 a.m.

A review of the city of Charlotte -- following the officer involved shooting of Keith Lamont Scott that sparked days of riots and protests -- is proving to be a bit of a disappointment. WBTV's Kristi O'Connor tells you why officials believe the hundreds of thousands of dollars it cost could be a waste.

ONE MORE DAY! Final preparations are underway in England for this Saturday's royal wedding. Crowds are already in position to catch a glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

We've told you about the possibility of Raleigh getting a new Apple campus, but the company may also make another significant investment here in our area - specifically Catawba County.

VIDEO ALERT: We have really incredible time lapse video to show you of the enormous plume of ash shooting into the sky from the volcano in Hawaii. Nearby residents have been warned to evacuate, but some refuse to leave.

FIRST ALERT DAY: Day three of declaring a First Alert Day. Yes, more rain will be falling. Flooding continues to be the biggest concern. Meteorologist Al Conklin is giving the forecast now! Plus.... watch for the 10-day forecast at 6:15 a.m. so you can plan the next two weekends!

