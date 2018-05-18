Charlotte City Council members share concerns about Police Foundation review of riots

The city of Charlotte’s Community Safety Committee decided Thursday not to officially receive a report drafted for them by the Police Foundation.

The city had previously requested the review of their response to the unrest surrounding the deadly 2016 officer-involved shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.

The report cost nearly $380,000.

The report includes recommendations related to officer training and police dialogue with the public.

It has been ridiculed by those who feel the suggestions are nothing new. City leaders shared similar concerns at Thursday’s meeting.

“I think we knew a lot of it already honestly," said Charlotte Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt in an interview with WBTV. “I would have liked to have seen a more robust report honestly.”

Charlotte City Council member Braxton Winston also took issue with the report. Winston was present for much of the unrest in the streets of Charlotte.

He questioned why the Police Foundation report seemed to be lacking community input that could have been gathered through social media.

Winston even went as far as to call some of the report’s narrative concerning the riot false.

“I would question your ability to verify some things because like I said, as I read through this there are things that are honestly just false,” said Winston.

Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari responded to Winston’s comments saying the committee should revisit the topic to discuss the validity of the report’s narrative.

“If we paid almost a half million dollars for something that can be disputed, I want to know that," said Bokhari.

The elected officials also debated the larger issues surrounding police in the community.

Winston said he was looking to see major policy changes that would prevent further officer-involved shootings in the future.

“How are we going to re-invent how we police, re-invent how we interact with dangerous situations?” questioned Winston.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney was also in Thursday’s meeting.

After listening to the concerns of the council members, the chief asked for the community to take some accountability for the way police situations are handled.

“We need to talk about some accountability on us as community members to give the officer the opportunity to deescalate,” said Putney.

The Community Safety Committee plans to meet again in June to talk about the Police Foundation report.

WBTV reached out to the Police Foundation for comment after business hours. The organization has not yet responded.

