Ardina leads headed to second round of Symetra Classic

The first round of the Symetra Classic took place Thursday at River Run Country Club in Davidson.

The leader after the first 18 holes is Dottie Ardina from the Phillipines. She shot a three under 69 to grab the lead.

Former Charlotte Country Day star Laura Wearn is looking good tied for sixth place, only three strokes back after shooting an even par 72.

The youngest player in the field, Amanda Sambach, a freshman at Cannon School in Concord shot a disappointing seven over par 79. She’s in danger of missing the cut tomorrow.

She’s already committed to play at Virginia and admitted she was a little nervous earlier in the week here on WBTV.

The tournament continues Friday with second round play.

