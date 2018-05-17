Man facing charges in deadly Iredell County shooting

A second man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in Iredell County in early 2018.

According to the Statesville Police Department, 25-year-old Antwon Taylor was arrested on Thursday for felony conspiracy to commit murder in the death of 30-year-old Freeman Jacobi Wells.

Wells was fatally shot just before 3:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Hickory Avenue in Statesville on Jan 6.

Officers said Taylor was given a $500,000.00 secured bond and was taken to the Iredell County Jail.

Taylor is the second person to be charged in connection with the deadly shooting. Earlier in 2018, Enrico Heggins was charged with first-degree murder in Wells' death.

Police say additional people will face charges.

