VAMC announces award winners for National Nurses Week

(From left to right) Dreama Jones, Shawn Tyler, Tara Fulton, and Melissa Yost each received an award for displaying excellence and commitment in their respective areas at the Salisbury VA Health Care System.

The Salisbury VA Health Care System (HCS) capped off National Nurses Week with awards to the top nurses in a ceremony on the Salisbury campus. Awards were presented for Registered Nurse (RN) of the Year in a staff role, RN of the Year in an expanded role, Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) of the Year, and Nursing Assistant (NA) of the Year.

Awards winners are:

RN of the Year (staff role) – Melissa Yost, Primary Care

RN of the Year (expanded role) – Shawn Tyler, Assistant Chief Nurse for Acute Care

LPN of the Year – Dreama Jones, Kernersville Health Care Center

NA of the Year – Tara Fulton, Salisbury VA Community Living Center

“These nurses are a testament to the hard work and dedication that all our nursing staff put forth on a daily basis,” said, Joseph Vaughn, Salisbury VA’s health care system director. “I have been immensely impressed as I continue to meet with our nursing staff, and I am proud to recognize these four nurses for leading the way in excellence and commitment in the care they provide to the Veterans we serve. As we say in the Navy, ‘Bravo Zulu!’ (great job!)”

This year’s theme for National Nurses Week is “Nurses inspire, innovate, influence,” and highlights the contributions that Nurses make daily throughout healthcare across the Nation.

