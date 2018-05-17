Graduation held for 25th Leadership Rowan class

The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce has announced the graduates of the 2017-2018 Leadership Rowan Class. Twenty-seven participants will celebrate being the 25th Anniversary class to complete the prestigious nine-month long program.

“Leadership Rowan allows its participants to become more aware of the opportunities, the resources, and the needs of Rowan County. It allows one to grow as a citizen, to network with others; and most importantly, to learn how to give back to the community one calls home.” said Amy Wilson, (Rowan County Government), Steering Committee Chairman. She continued, “It is also an awesome opportunity to become a better leader; and as one goes through Leadership Rowan, one will definitely find an area and/or program that they will become passionate about. The possibilities to lead, lend a hand, and serve our community are endless!”

Graduates of the 2017-2018 Leadership Rowan Class are: Amy-Lynn Albertson, Rowan County Extension Office; Matt Beam, Trinity Oaks; Mark Brown, NC Transportation Museum; Nan Buehrer, Rufty Holmes Senior Center; Jonathan Chamberlain, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College; Rod Crider, Rowan EDC; Dr. Melanie Denton Dombrowski, Salisbury Eyecare and Eyewear; Laura Emery, Atrium Health; Julie Freeze, Prevent Child Abuse Rowan; Timbs Fulghum, Atrium Health; Dottie Gettinger, Dotties’ Home for Children & Elderly; Rodney Harrison, City of Salisbury; Crystal Hutchison, Brookdale Salisbury; Ronda Jennings, BB&T; Chris Lane, Southern Power; Erik Lipscomb, Global Contact Services; Libby Losey, Rowan Helping Ministries; Jeanie McDowell, Rowan-Salisbury School System; Betsy Mowery, NC Transportation Museum; Nina Oliver, Rowan County Government; Candace Salmon-Hosey, Rowan-Salisbury Schools; Shane Short, Southern Power; Melissa Shue, Prevent Child Abuse Rowan; Sharon Singleton-Sewell, Novant Health-Winston Salem; Kristen Trexler, Novant Health Foundation; Amy Marie Vestal, Partners in Learning Child Development Center; Dale Wooten, Duke Energy.

Leadership Rowan is a nine- month program, where participants meet once a month, and get an in-depth view of community issues, develop skills necessary to assume leadership roles, and are exposed to community involvement opportunities. Already existing leaders and budding community volunteers are encouraged to apply for this elite program. Participants will study the qualities that make an effective leader, understand their own leadership styles, and develop new skills that will help them in the workplace.

The deadline to apply for next year’s 26th Leadership Rowan Class is Friday, May 25, 2018. The Chamber’s Leadership Rowan Steering Committee will select the class. Members of the Steering Committee are: Chairman Amy Smith, Rowan County Government; Nick Means, F & M Bank; Deborah Johnson, Livingstone College; Bob Cartner, Chandler Concrete Company & Building Supply; Alisha Byrd-Clark, Gemstones Academy & Compass; Ms. Kelly Baker, City of Salisbury; Danelle Cutting, City of Salisbury; Shawn Edman, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center; Ken Ingle, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College; Melissa Shue, Prevent Child Abuse Rowan.

For more information on the Leadership program, please contact Mary Scott Norris at the Rowan Chamber at (704) 633-4221 or msnorris@rowanchamber.com .

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.