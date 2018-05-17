WBTV Sports Overtime: Johnson C. Smith prepares to host the NCAA Division II track & field National Championships

Only one HBCU in the nation has ever hosted the NCAA track and field National Championships and that program is Johnson C. Smith.

Next week from May 24-26, they will once again play host for the 3rd time.

The Golden Bulls have 3 student-athletes who have qualified for the meet.

Sah-Jay Stevens will participate in the javelin.

Kianje Pollard will be in the women's 400 meter hurdles and Timor Barrett is in the men's 400 meter hurdles.

These 3 will have a home track advantage and there is a such thing in track and field.

For more, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.

