Thieves wanted for multiple vehicle break-ins in Bessemer City

Police say thieves are wanted for breaking into multiple vehicles and stealing items in Bessemer City early Thursday morning.

According to the Bessemer City Police Department, unknown person(s) broke into several unlocked vehicles on multiple streets in Bessemer City including Toncin, Apple, E. Iowa and Florida streets.

The people went into unlocked vehicles by opening car doors and taking items from inside the vehicles.

The thieves were seen from surveillance of a residents’ camera, attempting to enter a vehicle.

The footage shows at least one individual walking up to an address on Toncin and attempting to open a locked vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Bessemer City Police Department at 704-629-2235 or crime stoppers at 704-861-8000.

No further information was released.

