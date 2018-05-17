Warrant issued for man wanted in Kings Mountain bank robbery

Warrants have been issued for a man wanted in connection with a bank robbery that occurred in Kings Mountain Thursday afternoon.

According to the Kings Mountain Police Department, the robbery took place at the Bank of the Ozarks in the 300 block of West Mountain Street.

Officers say the man, identified as Joseph Lee Short, entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money.

Short is described as being between 5'8" and 5'11" and weighs between 170-190 pounds.He reportedly has light-red facial hair and is between the 28-32 years old, officers said.

Short was reportedly wearing a black Adidas baseball cap, black t-shirt, faded blue jeans and black and white sneakers during the incident. He also reportedly has gauges in his ears.

He fled the scene on foot and got away with an unknown amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Kings Mountain Police Department at 704-730-2119 or crime stoppers at 704-481-TIPS.

