Sneaky snake turns the tables on farmer in hysterical video

Farmer Rick Ellis was attempting to figure out who stole one of his chicken’s eggs when he almost drove his motorized farm cart right over the culprit.

Ellis pulled out his phone and started questioning a five-foot black snake that was attempting to cross a path on Ellis’s 20-acre farm he owns with his wife Audra.

“Hey, I was missing an egg, did you get it?” Ellis can be heard asking the snake in the video.

The snake paused momentarily then continued on its way, eventually going under Ellis’s cart, which he calls a buggy.

Ellis expected the snake to continue crossing the path, so he turned his attention - and camera - to the other side of the buggy. But the snake didn’t come out.

What happened next, and the phrase that was muttered, has become quite popular in Lincoln County. Ellis’s video has been viewed almost 100,000 times on Facebook.

Check out the video for more of this hysterical snake encounter.

