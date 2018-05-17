NC mountains and foothill brace for possible flooding

David Clontz took a trip to Wilson Creek on Thursday with his son to go fishing. With forecasters calling for possible flooding, he said he would be watching the river carefully.

“You can get hurt in a hurry if you are not careful,” he said.

Wilson Creek is fed by water coming from the mountains, and folks around there know if there is heavy rain upstream, serious flooding can happen.

So far though, despite forecasts, there has not been as much rain as many expected. That can change quickly, however, and with an unsettled weather pattern forecasters and officials are urging people not to relax just yet.

A Flood Watch is in effect for at least another day with rainfall possible for many days to come. In Boone, people are also reminded to avoid low-lying areas when heavy rain falls.

Serious flooding hit Boone in October with some businesses and apartments still being fixed.

