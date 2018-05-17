Knights happy to be leaving Toledo after another loss

The Charlotte Knights said "Holy Toledo" after their three-game mid-week series against the Mud Hens at Fifth Third Field in Toledo.

The Knights dropped all three games, including the finale Thursday falling 3-2, which was the same score when they lost Wednesday. T.J. House started on the mound for the Knights and took the loss giving up three runs on seven hits over six innings.

He threw 75 pitches and only walked one batter, but could not get the run support he needed.

The Knights will start a three-game weekend series at Columbus tomorrow then return home to BB&T Ballpark Monday to start an eight-game homestand.

