Man wanted for stolen vehicle, cutting off monitoring device in Charlotte

A man is wanted in Charlotte for multiple crimes including possession of a stolen vehicle and cutting off his electronic monitoring device.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 21-year-old Damiyus Damonte Fowler is wanted for possession of stolen motor vehicle, felony probation violation, damage to property, and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Fowler was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release.

On Thursday, Fowler cut his electronic monitor off and was last known to be in the area of the 3800 block of Audrey Street in Charlotte.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Damiyus Fowler, should immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.