Car strikes pole behind message board as Highway 218's troubles continue

Deputies in Union County said they are continuing to focus on dangerous and aggressive drivers along Highway 218 but accidents continue to occur as a car struck a utility pole along the highway Thursday.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, there have been several reported incidents on the highway this week.

One incident included a single vehicle crash that happened near Love Mill Road Thursday.

The driver allegedly tried to pass at Love Mill Road when they saw an oncoming tractor trailer.

The driver swerved left, left the road and struck a utility pole situated behind one of Union County's message boards which read, "Drive, don't fly. Watch your speed. Patrol area ahead."

Deputies said there were no major injuries in the crash but the crash adds on to the problems happening on the highway.

Earlier this month, officials said the county has seen an increase in traffic volume, crashes and speeding violations which has led to targeted enforcement by not only the sheriff's office but highway patrol and Monroe police.

"Although the Sheriff's Office can't be everywhere on NC 218 at one time, we will maintain a presence and continue enforcement operations with SHP and other law enforcement agencies. PLEASE, SLOW DOWN. Making up for lost time due to US 74 congestion is simply not worth it," a post from the Union County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page read.

No further information was released on this crash.

