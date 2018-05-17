Third teen charged with murder in fatal Lancaster shooting

A third teen wanted in connection with a deadly Lancaster County shooting that took place in early May is now in custody.

Tuesday, deputies announced Dorian Tyrese Clyburn, 15, and Ka’Darius Aintwayn Kirkland, 19, were being charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder in the case.

On Thursday, officials announced a third teen, Brennan Jamil Patterson, Jr, 17, was arrested. He's also being charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The investigation began when a man and woman, both with gunshot wounds, were found in a silver 2008 Nissan Altima on Pine Ridge Drive near Fork Hill Road on May 10. A 4-year-old boy was also in the car.

The man, identified as 30-year-old Vincent Lambert, died at the scene.

Investigators believe the Altima was shot at as it was driving on Pine Ridge Drive. The woman shot went to the hospital for treatment and is expected to recover. The child was uninjured and was placed into the care of relatives.

Previous: Two teens charged, one being sought in deadly Lancaster County shooting

Deputies say they attempted to arrest Clyburn Monday after he was developed as a suspect, but he escaped. Deputies continued searching for him using the assistance of K9 units and a helicopter.

Officials say they received a tip Tuesday of a suspicious person walking along Charlotte Highway. Clyburn was found riding a bicycle near the Lancaster Fire Department Station 2 but reportedly ditched the bike at the University of South Carolina-Lancaster after being pursued by officers.

Following a brief chase, Clyburn was captured nearby and taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice detention facility.

On Tuesday, sheriff’s office investigators and SLED agents searched the Kershaw and Heath Springs areas for Kirkland.

Kirkland turned himself in without incident at a house in Heath Springs late Tuesday afternoon.

A motive for the shooting was not released.

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.

