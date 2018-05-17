Streets to be closed in downtown Salisbury for Cheerwine Festival

The Cheerwine Festival will be held on Saturday, May 19, in Salisbury 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. In preparation for the Festival, the city will begin to close roadways on Friday, May 18, at 8 p.m.

Closures beginning Friday, May 18, at 8 p.m.:

-200 Blocks of North Main St. between Liberty St. and Council St.

Closures beginning Saturday, May 19, at midnight:

-100 block of North Main St.

-100 and 200 blocks of South Main St. between Innes and Bank St.

-100 blocks of East and West Council St. and East and West Fisher St.

Closures beginning Saturday, May 19 at 6 a.m.:

-100 blocks of East and West Innes St.



After the Festival, drivers can expect the 100 blocks of East and West Innes St. to re-open at 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 19. All other road closures will re-open at 1 a.m. on Sunday, May 20.



The city is advising motorists to seek alternate routes during the closures. Portable message boards in town and overhead message boards on I-85 will announce detours.